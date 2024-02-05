Kate Middleton's health condition: Princess warned of complications

Kate Middleton's health condition: Princess waned of complications

Kate Middleton, who's recovering at home in Windsor after major abdominal surgery, may take months to return to work as her road to recovery is a long.

The Princess of Wales is keen to resume royal duties as soon as possible, but a medical expert has warned that Kate may take several months to return to full health.

However, a statement from Kensington Palace released upon her return said: "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."



An abdominal surgery expert has explained Kate's health issues are more complicated than they may seem.



"With large wounds, we stitch the abdomen together, and the stitch is designed to last for six to nine months. So patients remain aware of some pulling sensation in the abdomen, because of the stitch, for a good six to nine months after," medical professional Shashank Gurjar told Hello magazine.

The expert advised Kate to spend more time at home with Prince William and her children until she fully regains her health, explaining: "When she goes home, she does need to rely on family members and anybody else who's around to help her with making sure that, you know, the things that you kind of take for granted."



The palace, in its first statement soon after Kate's return to Adelaide Cottage from the London Clinic following her medical procedure, said she's making good progress at home.

The royal family confirmed that she had undergone successful abdominal surgery and communicated that no further details would be given about her condition as the future Queen wanted to keep things private.



Princess Kate is known as a very hardworking royal and some believe that the future of monarchy depend on her and Prince William's shoulders. However her health issues come at a testing time for the royal family as King Charles has also stepped back from royal duties due to his prostate surgery.