Paul Bettany lays bare his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Paul Bettany confirms his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Paul Bettany has green lit his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 52-year-old actor attended the MegaCon 2024 on Saturday, where he confirmed that he will certainly return to the superhero franchise as fan-favourite character Vision in some capacity.

"In any way, shape, or form, will Vision return? Or are you going to return to the MCU?" a fan asked, to which he responded after a long pause: “Well, yeah... I mean, why wouldn't I? Yes, 100%.”

Bettany last appeared as the synthezoid superhero in Disney+ series WandaVision in 2021 as a part of Wanda aka Scarlet Witch’s, played by Elizabeth Olsen, imaginative town of Westview.

An iteration of the character was also created by fictional intelligence agency S.W.O.R.D., known as White Vision, who flew into ether after regaining memories of the old Vision during the season finale.

Since then, he has never been mentioned in any succeeding TV shows and films in the franchise. Hence, the whereabouts of the character are currently unknown.

According to The Direct, there are three upcoming series and movies where Bettany could get a chance to re-wear his Vision suit.

He could lead rumoured Vision Quest series, or appear in Armor Wars due to his close association with Iron Man armor, and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, which is a continuation of several storylines introduced in WandaVision.