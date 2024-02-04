Sofia Vergara hints she wants to marry rumoured beau Justin Saliman

Sofia Vergara is already on a look out for a spouse, six months after split from husband Joe Manganiello.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the 51-year-old actress expressed admiration for the place she currently is in her life right now, adding: “Now I need a husband!”

Though she clarified: “No, I don’t need a husband, I want one.”

“It doesn’t even have to be a husband. A partner,” the Griselda star added.

Also Read: Sofia Vergara shades Joe Manganiello with new dating rule after divorce

Sofia steered clear of delving into her rumoured romance with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, with whom she has been spotted out and about since her split from Manganiello in July.

The former couple was married for seven years before calling it quits due to their different views on expanding their family.

“He decided he wanted kids and I didn’t want them. It was like: ‘Imagine, when this child would be 10 years old, I’ll be 60-something. That’s a grandma!’” she told the outlet.

Also Read: Sofia Vergara spotted with new boyfriend Justin Saliman amid ‘Griselda’ debut

The Modern Family alum continued: “I know the sacrifices you need to make to be a good mother. You have to be present.

“And my career is important to me. I cannot disappear. A lot of people rely on me,” Vergara added.