Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making ‘last efforts’ to save Netflix deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under pressure to be on top of their game as they deal with the ultimate final challenge of securing their multi-million-dollar Netflix deal.

Showbiz reporter Stephanie Takyi told GB News that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not have any more chances left for mistakes as they have already seen the collapse of their Spotify deal last year.

“This week the Chief Content Officer of Netflix, Bella Bajra came out during a Q&A and said Harry and Meghan are working on a ton of projects for Netflix and they're quite excited about what they've got coming up,” Takyi said.

“For a while, Meghan during her public appearances has been teasing us that she and Harry are working on a few projects which she's excited about. The reason why they are such under pressure is because we've seen the deal go badly with Spotify.”

Takyi also pointed out that while the Sussexes are “scrambling” to produce content for their five-year deal with the streaming giant, it ends in 2025, and they’ve only got that long to “produce as much content as they can for Netflix.”

She added, “They were delayed by the Hollywood strike. So, this is why they're under pressure. They've got about a year to produce all this good content and they've been paid £18 million.”

Moreover, the Sussexes also need to “justify that this content is going to be able to connect with the audience at home,” adding that the couple is like “Marmite, you either love or hate them.”