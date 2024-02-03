Zendaya recalls first encounter with ‘selfish’ Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya recall first encounter on plan

Timothee Chalamet seemingly wasn’t a gentleman to Zendaya in their first encounter.



Zendaya, 27, and Chalamet, 28, talked about their amusing first encounter on a plane while they were guests of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, February 1, alongside their costars from the movie Dune, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.

“We were on the same flight and I fell in the airport,” she recalled as Pugh, 28, laughed and asked if Chalmet lended a hand to help her get up.

“No,” Chalamet chipped in while shaking his head. “I think I just saw Zendaya fall. I didn’t know her! I didn’t know what to do.”

In addition, Chalamet joked that he had a bed but no bed frame.

Later, in December 2023, Chalamet sent Zendaya a pair of personalised sneakers, demonstrating their friendship.

He created a pair of Nike Dunk Lows to give away to five lucky fans in order to promote his new film Wonka, which debuted in December 2023. This is similar to what his character Willy Wonka did with golden tickets for kids to explore his chocolate factory.

“There are five pairs [for fans to get],” Chalamet told on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December 2023. “Then I begged them for a pair and Zendaya gets a pair because she’s awesome.”