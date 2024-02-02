JUMPY Ben Affleck, son Samuel face puddles in LA rains

Ben Affleck soaking wet in LA rain with son Samuel

Ben Affleck and his son Samuel seemed to enjoy rain lately.



On Thursday, Ben Affleck withstood the severe weather in Los Angeles while out and about with his son Samuel, age 11.

The father-son team was seen attempting to navigate the streets soaked in rain while dodging enormous puddles.

The Argo star eventually walked straight into one of the deep puddles, soaking his Air Jordan footwear while dodging the majority of the water.

Samuel, meanwhile, appeared to be unaffected by the rain as he splattered across sodden streets.

The preteen wore long slacks and a black raincoat appropriate for the weather, having pawned off his rucksack to his dad.

The 51-year-old Affleck was likewise dressed in layers—a thick black jacket over a soft cardigan with a pattern—and trousers.

The A-list actor finished off his school-pickup ensemble in classic style with an iced coffee, but surprisingly, it didn't seem to be from his favourite Dunkin'.

Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who he wed until 2018, also have two daughters, Seraphina, 15, and Violet, 18, other than son Samuel.