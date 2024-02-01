Travis Kelce's popularity boost raises eyebrows over 'planned' Taylor Swift romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance was questioned after the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs hunk’s brand experienced a ‘boost’ as a result of his highly-publicised relationship.
There have been speculations and the internet is abuzz with questions concerning the duo’s “planned” relationship.
Kelce has extensively benefitted from his relationship with the Anti-hero hitmaker, including roping in lucrative deals, fueling speculations about him using Taylor’s name as a ‘source of fame.’
Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR spoke to The Mirror about Travis’ brand setting records in a huge way as a result of his relationship with the Love Story singer.
She revealed: "Don't get me wrong, I think being linked to Taylor Swift has done wonders for Travis’ brand, It’s increased his appeal outside of the NFL and turned him into a household name across the globe, which will obviously result in more commercial gigs, brand deals, and TV appearances."
She quickly covered up, claiming: "But I don't believe he's in it for that."
Commenting on their relationship, Lynn clarified: "I genuinely think they are a couple in love. I don't think he ever planned in his mind that he was going to become Taylor Swift's boyfriend and become a household name outside of the USA."
She further shed light on the pair’s PDA, adding: "When Taylor kissed Travis on the pitch after Kansas beat the Baltimore Ravens to reach their second consecutive Super Bowl, I believe it was very genuine."
Swift has been also accused of trying to curve the US elections. However, a PR expert claimed that the couple are genuinely into each other.
The duo first linked after Travis spoke about his bracelet attempt on his podcast back in July.
