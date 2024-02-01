Travis Kelce's popularity boost raises eyebrows over 'planned' Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift spotted together, rooting for Kansas City Chiefs NFL

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance was questioned after the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs hunk’s brand experienced a ‘boost’ as a result of his highly-publicised relationship.

There have been speculations and the internet is abuzz with questions concerning the duo’s “planned” relationship.

Kelce has extensively benefitted from his relationship with the Anti-hero hitmaker, including roping in lucrative deals, fueling speculations about him using Taylor’s name as a ‘source of fame.’

Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR spoke to The Mirror about Travis’ brand setting records in a huge way as a result of his relationship with the Love Story singer.

She revealed: "Don't get me wrong, I think being linked to Taylor Swift has done wonders for Travis’ brand, It’s increased his appeal outside of the NFL and turned him into a household name across the globe, which will obviously result in more commercial gigs, brand deals, and TV appearances."

She quickly covered up, claiming: "But I don't believe he's in it for that."

Commenting on their relationship, Lynn clarified: "I genuinely think they are a couple in love. I don't think he ever planned in his mind that he was going to become Taylor Swift's boyfriend and become a household name outside of the USA."

She further shed light on the pair’s PDA, adding: "When Taylor kissed Travis on the pitch after Kansas beat the Baltimore Ravens to reach their second consecutive Super Bowl, I believe it was very genuine."

Swift has been also accused of trying to curve the US elections. However, a PR expert claimed that the couple are genuinely into each other.

The duo first linked after Travis spoke about his bracelet attempt on his podcast back in July.