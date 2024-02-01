Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decide to declare war on monarchy?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked reactions from royal experts and historians with their latest controversial move that also raised eyebrows among the royal family.

Royal author Angela Levin, in conversation with The Sun, claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shown their "disrespect and hatred" towards the monarchy.

The Montecito-based couple's Jamaica move has reportedly thrown away any chance of rebuilding a relationship with the royal family. The Sussexes seemingly declared war on the Firm as they shook hands with the anti-monarchy politicians during their recent visit to the country.

Sharing her opinion on the development, Levin said: "I absolutely think it’s a major disrespect on the family. I felt before Harry and Meghan even left, that Meghan was going to try and destroy the Royal Family."

The royal author went on: "Meghan hates the monarchy and I think she’s encouraged Harry to feel that way as well, which is really sad. It’s about Meghan wanting to prove that she is better than the family and how in the end they just want to out-do them."

Meghan and Harry's some of shocking decisions suggest as they are not interested in maintaining a relationship with the Firm.

In the latest royal row sparked on Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess, who said goodbye to the UK and royal duties in 2020, were accused of "very provocative behaviour" as the pair posed with Jamaican politicians who have spoken out about ending King Charles' rule there.

They cosied up with Marlene Malahoo Forte, Jamaica’s minister for legal and constitutional affairs, who vowed to "sever ties" with the British monarchy. Harry and Meghan were also snapped with Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet who said their country was ready to "move on" from Charles being head of state.