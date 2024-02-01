Ashley Graham is going to host the new competition series, Side Hustlers

Ashley Graham all set to host the new competition series to find best female entrepreneurs

Ashley Graham is all set to host the new Roku competition series, Side Hustlers.

The supermodel will reportedly co-host the show as well as serves as executive producer alongside Emma Grede, via Deadline.

The outlet reported that Ashley and Emma will “mentor three female entrepreneurs to develop their side hustles so that they may quit their day jobs and pursue their dream careers full-time”.

By the end of the show, Ashley and Emma will decide if they are interested to invest in any of the ideas from the potential female entrepreneurs.

Side Hustlers is a five-episode series, which is produced by Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media, presented by Ally Financial.

Besides Ashley and Emma, other executive producers include Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Sue Kinkead and Elizabeth Sandorff for Hello Sunshine.

Earlier, Ashley hosted HGTV’s Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge and ABC’s Countdown to the Oscars in 2019 and 2023 respectively.

For the unversed, Ashley’s journey started as a model who made history back in 2016 as the first size 14 model to ever be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swim. Later, she became a brand ambassador for Revlon in 2019, one of the first big size models to achieve beauty contract.

Meanwhile, Ashley’s new show will premiere on March 1 on Roku channel.