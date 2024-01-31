'Percy Jackson & the Olympians' wraps season 1 with monster cliffhanger

The first season of Disney's highly anticipated Percy Jackson & the Olympians concluded Tuesday night, leaving viewers with a satisfied sigh and a fervent wish for more godly adventures.



Following the demigod son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson (played with charismatic charm by Walker Scobell), the series navigated the choppy waters of Percy's identity crisis, teenage monster-slaying, and a quest to avert a divine war.

Each episode unfolded like a crackling Camp Half-Blood campfire tale, peppered with action, humor, and heartwarming camaraderie between Percy, his satyr best friend Grover (the scene-stealing Aryan Simhadri), and the cunning daughter of Athena, Annabeth Chase (a fiercely intelligent Leah Sava Jeffries).

Fans of Rick Riordan's beloved book series applauded the show's faithfulness to the source material, from the iconic Camp Half-Blood setting to the hilarious quirks of Greek mythology brought to life.

Critics praised the diverse cast, the stunning visual effects that sent mythical creatures leaping off the screen, and the show's ability to resonate with both young and adult audiences.

The season climaxed with a heart-pounding finale, The Prophecy Comes True, that saw Percy confront the true culprits behind the stolen bolt, forge a reluctant alliance with Ares (Luke Youngblood), and face a destiny-altering choice.

While the episode resolved the initial threat of war, it also sowed the seeds for future conflicts, leaving the door wide open for a second season.

And speaking of next season, there's been no official announcement from Olympus just yet. But, considering the show's critical acclaim and its record-breaking viewership (the premiere reportedly reached 8 million Disney+ households), a renewal seems as inevitable as a centaur on a field trip.