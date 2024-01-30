Chris Rock adds ‘Another Round’ remake to directing list

Chris Rock adds to directing portfolio with 'Another Round'

Chris Rock is directing again.



Based on the 2020 black comedy directed by Thomas Vinterberg that took home the BAFTA and Oscar for Best International Film, Chris Rock has inked a deal to produce and helm Another Round.

The movie is a Fifth Season Makeready and Appian Way production.

Brad Weston and Collin Creighton are producing for Makeready, and Jennifer Davisson and Leonardo DiCaprio are producing for Appian Way. After Stuart Bloomberg completed a draft, they are going to hire a new writer to collaborate with Rock.

Rock prioritises directing and adds this to an untitled project he is writing with Peter Rice producing, as well as a Universal-based version of King: A Life, the Jonathan Eig book about Martin Luther King Jr.

With Top Five, which he also wrote and which became the largest deal at the 2014 Toronto Film Festival when Paramount Pictures bought world rights, Rock cemented his reputation as a skilled director.

I Think I Love My Wife and Head of State were also directed by Rock. He has additionally won three Grammy awards and four Emmys.