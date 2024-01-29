Taylor Swift reacts to her explicit AI images

Taylor Swift reacted to her recent explicit AI-generated images controversy with her 'confident' body language during the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday.

The pop megastar radiated happiness and excitement as she celebrated the big win of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

However, body language expert Judi James believes that the Lover singer appeared 'confident' and 'distracted' at the same time.

In conversation with The Mirror, James said, "She normally acts like an excited teenager when she goes to watch Travis play but, although she's smiling here, she also looks rather reflective, as though those AI images might be playing on her mind."

Taylor Swift arriving at the AFC Championship match with Brittany Mahomes

The expert added that Swift tried her best to support her partner by wearing "red lipstick and his team outfit," yet "she's lost some of her signals of fun and excitement here."

James further discussed, "Her head is raised, signalling confidence, but her facial expression seems to suggest an air of defiance in the face of a controversial week."



For the unversed, the global music icon recently became the latest victim of deepfake explicit images.

As per reports, Swift's AI-generated photos left his family, friends and fans 'furious' and it was suggested that the singer should take legal action against the predators.