Charli XCX to be honoured at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2024

Charli XCX is set to be honoured at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2024

Charli XCX is all set to be honoured with the Powerhouse Award at 2024’s Billboard Women in Music Awards.

The singer will be honored for her work alongside the LGBTQIA+ icon Kylie Minogue, Maren Morris, Victoria Monet and Ice Spice.

Billboard’s editorial director, Hannah Karp officially released a statement on January, 24, in which she regarded the artists from all over the world, noting: “We could not be more excited to celebrate these inspiring and dynamic artists from around the world as they move our culture forward and inspire women everywhere to push boundaries and pursue their own dreams.”

Shortly after Karp issued the statement, Charli quickly took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate the honorary mention.

The Hot Girl Bodies Bodies Bodies artist gushed: “Billboard is honouring me at their Women in Music awards, and I’m very honoured. Thank you! and I’m also nominated for a Brit. woah. I’ve never felt stronger about the music I’m making, And it’s defo cool to be noticed, but it’s also fun to be an outsider too. So thank you!”

After making her debut in 2012, the singer released successful beats, expanding her talent into the film industry.

She has been associated with LGBTQIA+ teen comedy, including Bottoms and her most recent addition, Mother Mary.

The Hot In It singer has established her name in the industry with her phenomenal tracks and outstanding songwriting abilities.