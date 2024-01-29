Taylor Swift channels 'Reputation' era as she cheers on Travis Kelce in Baltimore

Taylor Swift never does anything by co-incidence. The 34-year-old singer arrived M&T Bank stadium in Baltimore on Sunday to watch her beau Travis Kelce take on Baltimore Ravens for a knock-out match.

The Lover singer was dressed in a black blazer over a red top paired with black pants and her signature lipstick.

Swift let her hair flow into textured curls, framing her face with wispy bangs. She took to the bleachers in the VIP section with Kelce’s brother Jason, and other family members.

Fans were quick to notice the hairstyle was a nod to the singer’s 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour, fueling excitement about the prospective release of the re-recorded version of the titular album.

Taylor’s sly dressing comes shortly after her athlete boyfriend landed in Baltimore on Saturday, Jan. 27, in an all-black look; what piqued the observers’ interest was a chain hung around his neck, eerily similar to the one the pop star wore on her Reputation album cover in 2017.

The Grammy winner’s appearance at Travis’ football games has been highly anticipated since she made her debut on the bleachers during Kansas City Chiefs match against Chicago Bear back in September.

Since then, the Midnights artist has continued to navigate a range of perceptions from fans and critics, who oscillate between describing her as a ‘lucky charm’ everytime the Chiefs emerge victorious, and a ‘distraction’ every time they were defeated.

Today, the Chiefs are facing off against Ravens for a spot in the Super Bowl as a part of the AFC Championship, hence, raising the stakes as high as ever.