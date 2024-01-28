Travis Kelce drops hint to Taylor Swift’s much-anticipated ‘Reputation’ rerecord

Travis Kelce proves he is a supportive boyfriend as he drops major hint for girlfriend Taylor Swift upcoming rerecord.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end, 34, landed in Baltimore on Saturday ahead of his game on Sunday in an all-black ensemble that seemed like a call back to Swift’s Reputation album era.
Kelce wore a black double-breasted suit jacket, black pants and black boots, while accessorising with a black beanie, black sunglasses and a black duffle bag.
Another major link to his superstar girlfriend’s 2017 album was a silver chain necklace suggesting that the next album of Swift will be Reputation (Tayor’s Version).
On the original monochrome cover of the album, Swift wears a grey Pinko sweater featuring holes stitched together with metal chains. And she wears a chain necklace as accessory.
Moreover, Reputation is often synonymous with the colour black and snake emblems.
The Blank Space crooner herself gave a nod to her hit album win a recent outing as she stepped out in New York for a girl’s night in a little black dress.
While Swift has made no announcements, it remains to be seen when the new album drop will happen.
