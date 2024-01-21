Travis Kelce subtly shows support to Taylor Swift ahead of Grammy Awards

File footage

Travis Kelce seemingly gave a nod to his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s hit single, Anti-Hero, with a special sartorial selection.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end, 34, touched down in Buffalo New York on Saturday in a very colourful outfit. Kelce was dressed in a mustard yellow suit and a multi-coloured striped turtleneck which he sported with a maroon beanie.

Kelce’s turtleneck was an immediate reminder of the striped top that Swift, 34, wore with yellow pants in her 2022 music video.

Although, the shirt in question is not the one seen in video during the 1:19 to 1:52 segment as it is a collared piece. However, that seems to be the only difference in the shirt.

Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, poked fun at his sibling’s latest fashion moment, sharing a clip on X, formerly Twitter.

“Looks like he’s auditioning for a new Wes Anderson film,” he tweeted.

Swift’s hit single from her 2022 Midnights album is currently nominated for song of the year, record of the year and best pop solo performance for the upcoming Grammy Awards on February 4.

The NFL athlete and the Lavender Haze singer have not shied away from showing their support, ever since they started dating in summer of 2023.

Just last week, Swift wore a custom Chief’s puffer jacket which mimicked her beau’s red jersey.



So, it won’t be a surprise if Kelce took the opportunity to support Swift amid award season.