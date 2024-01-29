Taylor Swift arrives in Baltimore to support Travis Kelce’s fateful game

Travis Kelce was spotted arriving at the M&T Bank Stadium thirty minutes earlier than Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift landed in Baltimore ahead of Travis Kelce’s fateful AFC Championship game Sunday.

The international pop icon touched down in rainy Maryland around 1 pm, just thirty minutes after her NFL boyfriend was spotted leaving his hotel to head to M&T Bank stadium for the big game.

Photographs obtained by the Daily Mail showed Taylor, 34, descending the steps from her private jet as her entourage covered her with a wall of black umbrellas.

She hopped straight into an SUV bound for the stadium, where she is expected to rendezvous with Travis’ brother Jason in the VIP as they cheer Travis on for the semifinal playoffs beginning at 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, Chiefs fans were seen already crowded at the stadium, where some held up signs specifically to welcome and support Taylor.

Travis – the Chiefs’ tight end – was shown arriving at the stadium in a video shared by the Chiefs Instagram, quoting a Taylor lyric from her song, Ready For It.



The Chies are facing off against the Baltimore Ravens to decide who makes it to the Super Bowl.