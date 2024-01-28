Princess Kate may resume royal duties from home amid recovery

File Footage

Princess Kate has been advised to focus on "making a full recovery" instead of taking on work in the midst of her recovery from abdominal surgery.



Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter, while speaking to GB News, claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge will likely "concentrate on her work in the early years' sector" after returning home from the procedure.

Despite a statement from Buckingham Palace clarifying that the Duchess of Cambridge will not return to work until Easter, the commentator said that it might be possible that the royal may want to get a head start and manage her pending work from her home.

With Prince William on kids duty and King Charles having gone through a surgery for an enlarged prostate, the burden of the royal family fell on to other members like Queen Camilla and Princess Anne, who already have their own packed schedules.

She said: "We can only speculate in terms of how the Princess of Wales plans to spend her time while she recuperates.”

Arbiter added that it may not be a surprise that Princess Kate will pick up work in the middle of her recovery considering that she launched the Shaping Us campaign and is heavily focused on her work for the early years.

"But when she’s feeling up to it, she will likely continue to concentrate on her work in the early years' sector while also trying to fulfil her obligations to the other charities and organisations she represents."