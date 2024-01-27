Watch: Rihanna shines at concert after video goes viral with Natalie Portman

Rihanna and Natalie gushed over each on, with the moment captured in an adorable video

Rihanna looked stunning in a chic black dress as she graced the Yellow Pieces live concert in Paris on Friday night.

The 35-year-old music icon relished the live performance, capturing the moment with her phone at the Accor Arena.

Wearing a strappy mini dress, the We Found Love hitmaker flaunted her ample cleavage and added a touch of glamour with a dazzling choker.

Amid the city's annual Menswear Fashion Week, the singer found herself in the vibrant atmosphere of Paris.

The second edition of the Pièces Jaunes Gala featured an incredible lineup, including Rihanna's partner, renowned rapper A$AP Rocky, and other music stars such as Maroon 5, J Balvin, Pharrell Williams, Stray Kids, Lisa from BLACKPINK, and Gims and Gautier Capuçon.

Earlier in the week, the singer had a fangirl moment with Natalie Portman.

Rihanna and Natalie, 42, gushed over each on, with the moment captured in an adorable video.

While they hugged, Portman vehemently told Rihanna how much she loved her, to which the singer hilariously replied, "You’re one of the hottest bitches in Hollywood forever."

Rihanna's appearance at Couture Fashion Week comes five months after she welcomed her second baby boy with A$AP Rocky, Riot Rose.

The couple were already parents to son RZA and Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime show last year.