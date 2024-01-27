Selena Gomez, 'Wizards of Waverly Place' cast bewitch fans with new photo

Selena Gomez and her fellow wizards from the beloved Disney Channel series, Wizards of Waverly Place, reunited for a heartwarming photo that's melting hearts across the internet.



The picture, posted on Instagram by David Henrie (Justin Russo), features the former TV siblings alongside their on-screen parents, David DeLuise (Jerry Russo) and Maria Canals-Barrera (Theresa Russo). All smiles and radiating good vibes, the cast seems to have picked up right where they left off, despite the 12 years since the show's finale.

“The Russos coming back #wizardsofwaverlyplace @wizardspod,” the upload posted by David Henrie and David DeLuise read.

The reunion, which took place on Friday, comes amidst exciting news for Wizards of Waverly Place fans. A new series set within the magical Russo family universe has been greenlit by Disney Channel, with Gomez and Henrie attached as executive producers. Gomez is even set to appear in the pilot episode, while Henrie will be a series regular.

While details about the plot and characters of the new show remain under wraps, the photo of the reunited cast has sparked speculation and sent fans into a frenzy. Could this be a glimpse into the Russo family's future? Will Justin and Alex finally get their happily ever afters? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure: the magic of Wizards of Waverly Place is as potent as ever.

The internet, buzzing with excitement, quickly turned the reunion photo into a viral sensation.