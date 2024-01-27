Travis Kelce talks dealing with intense scrutiny amid Taylor Swift relationship

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been making headlines since they started dating in the summer of 2023.
From Swift’s game appearances to concert attendances and public outings, the couple has been heavily scrutinised for their every move.
In a press conference held on Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end responded to a question about navigating the public attention on his romance with the Grammy-winning musician.
“It’s just outside noise, dealing with everyone’s perspectives of things,” Travis responded to a reporter. He added that the media criticises the players all year on whether they are having success or not, so one has to “compartmentalise” and “make sure you’re staying on task.”
Read More: Travis Kelce’s dad Ed dodges inappropriate question about Taylor Swift prenup
On his relationship scrutiny, he said, “The only thing we’ve talked about is as long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise,” adding “that’s all that matters.”
The NFL athlete have also received criticism for his game being impacted by his high-profile relationship with the Lover songstress.
Teammate Patrick Mahomes defended Travis in an interview that “he’s still Travis Kelce.”
“He still will walk through the stadium and treat every single person like they’re his best friend. And he’s going to be like that in the locker room every single day,” Patrick said at the time.
Kanye West and Bianca Censori often made it to the headlines because of their alleged problematic marriage
Riley Keough works out through her hard feelings with grandmother after mother Lisa Marie Presley’s death
Prince Harry is seemingly busy in his life in the US while his father King Charles suffers health issues
Princess Kate will lean on her close-knit family as she returns to home
In January 2022, Kourtney revealed that she had undergone a facial procedure
Natalie Portman wants to end her marital relation with Benjamin Millepied, says source