Prince Harry advised to 'extend his support' to ailing King Charles

File Footage

Prince Harry has been advised to rebuild his strained relationship with his ailing father, King Charles, by paying him a visit at the hospital.

In conversation with The Mirror, relationship expert Louella Alderson shared that the Duke of Sussex should extend support to his father in his hour of need.

The expert said, "When a family member falls ill, it often prompts people to set aside their differences and come together to provide support and care."

She added, "It's possible that Prince Harry may reach out to his father and express his support during this time. This could potentially lead to a reunion between the estranged family members."

Louella shared that it is not possible to mend the father-son's long-strained relationship with one visit, "However, the surgery could be a turning point in their relationship and potentially bring them closer together."

For the unversed, the Monarch is 'doing well' after he underwent successful enlarged prostate surgery at the London Clinic on Friday, confirms Queen Camilla.

However, King Charles will stay in the hospital till his recovery.

As per Buckingham Palace, the Monarch's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.