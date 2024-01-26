50 Cent sued for ‘severely injuring’ fan after throwing a mic at her face

50 Cent’s attorney claimed the rapper didn’t ‘intentionally strike’ Monegain

50 Cent is being sued after his antics on stage landed a woman in the hospital.

Bryhana Monegain is taking legal action against the In Da Club rapper for inflicting “severe and permanent injuries” on her during one of his concerts in August 2023, per court documents obtained by Page Six.

In the new lawsuit, the Power 106 radio host sought monetary compensation from 50 Cent, claiming that he grew frustrated when his microphone wasn’t working and hurled it into the crowd, where it ended up striking her in the face and wrist.

Monegain was swiftly transported to the hospital where she was treated for a concussion, a forehead laceration and pain in her left wrist.

At the time, photographs obtained by TMZ showed Monegain with a severely bruised face and stitches along her forehead. She subsequently filed a police report against 50 Cent – born Curtis James Jackson III – in which he was named a criminal battery suspect.

However, the rapper’s attorney stated that he didn’t “intentionally strike” Monegain, and the Grammy-winner ultimately avoided criminal charges.

But Monegain is now requesting payment for past and future wage loss, hospital medical expenses, general damages, attorney’s fees and costs of the lawsuit so far.