Royal family makes delightful announcement amid royal health crisis

The Royal family has shared a big news about a new UK-France literary prize for writers of young adult literature amid ongoing royal health woes.

The royal family's social media accounts shared an adorable picture of Queen Camilla and Madame Brigitte Macron on Thursday as they announced "Submissions to the Entente Littéraire Prize are now open!"

"The prize was launched last year by The Queen and Madame Brigitte Macron during Their Majesties’ State Visit to France. The Entente Littéraire Prize is inspired by the Entente Cordiale, the 1904 agreement between the UK and French governments that improved bilateral relations."

Two prizes of 8000€ will be awarded one each for YA writing submitted in French and English translation for the eligible period. Each 8000€ prize will be split equally between the creators of the book (the writer and translator and – where applicable – illustrator). The submissions window was formally opened at the French Embassy in London and the British Embassy in Paris this week.