Bob the Builder: Jennifer Lopez to produce animated film with Anthony Ramos

Jennifer Lopez teams up Anthony Ramos for 'Bob the Builder' movie

Jennifer Lopez is getting into the building business.



The plans for the first animated feature from Mattel Films, which is based on the well-liked children's television series Bob the Builder, were unveiled on Thursday.

Anthony Ramos (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) will star in the movie and produce it along with ShadowMachine's Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley.

Along with Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina of Nuyorican Productions, who produced Lopez's previous films Shotgun Wedding, Hustlers, and Marry Me, the trio will also co-produce.

A press announcement stated that the movie will "celebrate the vibrant and colourful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people."

"When Roberto 'Bob' travels to the enchanting Island of Puerto Rico for a major construction job, he takes on issues affecting the island and digs deeper into what it means to build," a synopsis reads.

"For years," Ramos, 32, said in a statement, Bob the Builder’s characters have inspired young people around the world. I’m proud to partner with Mattel Films, ShadowMachine, Nuyorican Productions and Felipe Vargas to bring this important message to the big screen, adding elements of life that are inspired by my own."

"A movie about friends working together, a celebration of a beautiful home they share, and how love can help to conquer any obstacle in your way. Can we fix it? Yes, we can!” he added.

The Bob the Builder film is being directed by Kevin McKeon, Ivan Sanchez, and Arturo Thur De Koós for Mattel and Natalie Haack Flores for Nuyorican. Felipe Vargas will pen the screenplay.

Between 1999 and 2011, Bob the Builder, a globally syndicated show, lasted for 12 seasons.

Barbie, the first feature film from Mattel Films, went on to become the highest-grossing movie of 2023.

American Girl, Barney, Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, Matchbox, Polly Pocket, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, Thomas & Friends, UNO, View-Master, and Wishbone are some of its other ongoing ventures.