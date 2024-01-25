Queen Camilla's 'dynamic with Harry' to be explored in new show

A new documentary about Queen Camilla will showcase her rocky relationship with Prince Harry, according to reports.



The show will focus on various aspects of Camilla as a new Queen but it will also explore her complex "dynamic" with the Duke of Sussex, an insider has claimed.



"That is likely to be one of the subject areas gaining the greatest attention and these Channel 4 documentaries on the royals aren’t afraid to go where other profiles often fear to tread," a TV insider told The Sun.



The report claims that the Doc may spill beans on private life of some members of the royal family that may trigger anger among fans.

"These shows have proved in the past they can spark a chain reaction that leads to further revelations and create major controversy," the source added.



King Charles's estranged son Harry previously sent shock waves around the world by revealing his strained relationship with his stepmother. He also targeted her in his bombshell memoir Spare.



Harry alleged Camilla of leaking stories to the press to improve her own reputation, branding her "dangerous" and a "villain" when he was promoting Spare in early 2023.

The Duke also claimed he and his brother Prince William "begged" their father Charles not to marry Camilla, because they feared she would become their "wicked stepmother".



Queen Camilla is set to star in a pioneering documentary about domestic violence and sexual abuse, a cause that is especially close to her heart.