Kerry Katona opens up about continuous pain following cosmetic eyelid surgery

Kerry Katona disclosed that she has been continuously 'crying' due to 'pain' following her recent cosmetic surgery on her eyelids last week.

The 43-year-old former Atomic Kitten underwent blepharoplasty, a procedure that eliminates excess skin from the eyelids.

During recovery, she shared that she inadvertently 'scratched her cornea.' Despite being left visibly bruised and swollen, Katona expressed being 'over the moon' with the results, emphasizing her long-standing desire for the procedure.

The TV personality said in her new! column: 'I've been crying all day because of the pain. When I was coming out of recovery I didn't know what I was doing and rubbed my eye and scratched the cornea.

'I've scratched it on all the nerve endings which my doctor said is almost more painful than childbirth. I've been complaining so much but it's completely my fault and not to do with the surgery.'

Kerry revealed she was convinced to have the surgery after pal Katie Price, who has also had the procedure, 'gave her loads of advice'.

She continued: 'I've wanted to do it for a while because my eyes were starting to feel heavy and I could feel the skin hooding over, which I didn't like. I've not changed my face, I've just tweaked it and got rid of the extra skin that was handing down'.

The star is no stranger to going under the knife and has previously had a tummy tuck in 2021, another operation on her stomach in 2023, alongside multiple boob jobs and reductions.