Is Taylor Swift planning 'secret shows' for Swifties?

Taylor Swift, a pop queen, may host "secret shows" for her devoted followers as a psychic has predicted.



The 34-year-old hitmaker completed her first leg in the US last August and will travel to Brazil in November for a few dates. And now, The Eras Tour is preparing for a return, with Taylor hitting the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday, February 7.

Later in the year, Taylor will travel to Europe, Australia, and Canada as part of her Eras Tour. However, a psychic has now disclosed a few potential "secret shows".

"Taylor Swift's upcoming tour is a love letter to her fans," celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman has exclusively told The Mirror. Carrying out an exclusive Tarot reading for the singer's pending tour, Inbaal said: "The Tarot cards indicate that all the favourites [tracks] will be there, and also some less-known songs that are familiar just to Swift's die-hard followers."

She went on: "The organised 6 of Swords, the melancholy 5 of Disks, and the Strength card show a playlist that was put together with an eye for detail and a lot of emotion. Surprise guests will join Taylor, the Strength card gives a preference to strong female singer-songwriter acts."

After saying that "every show is sold out," Inbaal revealed that "there could be some secret shows for limited audiences" based on the information in the 5 of Discs card.

Inbaal speculates that new music will be revealed at the end of March, citing the Tarot card of the Ten of Cups as support.

"There will be new songs that heavily describe emotions rather than experiences initially, as per the heavy 10 of Swords card. The Tarot card called the Hierophant is linked with the sign of Taurus, so new songs will be released and an album date announced around May," she went on.

Concluding her reading, Inbaal predicted: "The new album will draw its name from the stage, and at least one song will talk about Taylor's longing for motherhood."