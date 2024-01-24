Offset embarks on journey into his musical mind, 'Set It Off'

Offset is taking centre stage for the first time in his career with the announcement of his Set It Off Tour. This 17-city North American trek kicks off on March 10th in Philadelphia and culminates in his hometown of Atlanta on April 10th, promising fans a deep dive into the rapper's solo artistry.

Set It Off is more than just a tour title; it's a declaration of intent. The phrase echoes the name of Offset's sophomore solo album released in October 2023, a project that cemented his place as a force to be reckoned with outside of the Migos trio.

"This tour is not just a series of concerts, it's a journey into my mind," Offset shared in a statement. "'SET IT OFF' is more than a phrase, it's a vibe we're creating together. I'm ready to hit the road on my first solo headlining tour, bringing the heat and most importantly, giving the fans a new way to experience my music."

The tour itinerary features stops in major cities across the US and Canada, including New York, Toronto, Chicago, Phoenix, and Houston. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26th, and are sure to sell out quickly.

See the tour dates for Offset's Set It Off tour below:

Sun Mar 10 | Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue Mar 12 | Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu Mar 14 | New York, NY | Palladium Times Square

Fri Mar 15 | Boston, MA | Citizens House of Blues Boston

Sun Mar 17 | Toronto, ON | HISTORY

Tue Mar 19 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit

Wed Mar 20 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Fri Mar 22 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart's

Sat Mar 23 | Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Wed Mar 27 | Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium

Fri Mar 29 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium

Sat Mar 30 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic

Mon Apr 01 | Anaheim, CA | House of Blues Anaheim

Wed Apr 03 | Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

Fri Apr 05 | Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom

Sun Apr 07 | Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center

Wed Apr 10 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy