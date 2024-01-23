Travis Kelce decides to quit career amid whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift: report

Travis Kelce decides to quit career: report

American footballer Travis Kelce may leave fans in shock by announcing his retirement from the game at the end of this season just like his brother Jason, according to a new report.

Taylor Swift's sweetheart is going to follow in his older brother Jason's footsteps, claimed a former NFL sideline reporter.



Travis, who has been dating the pop superstar since the summer, attracted massive praise throughout the season as he helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-24 win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs with two touchdowns Sunday.

But just hours before the divisional matchup, former NBC 'Sunday Night Football' sideline reporter Michele Tafoya suggested that this season could be Travis's last, claiming: "I think Travis Kelce is retiring after this season like his brother."

"I think there's just a ton of motivation there for (the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl). … I think they're highly motivated," Tafoya said, during an interview with Marc Ryan of CBS Sports Radio.

Tafoya avoided revealing her sources but insisted that she believed the tight end was looking to future plans, adding that Travis and Jason could team up tp produce a ManningCast-style alternate broadcast with their podcast, New Heights, already a hit.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been making headlines since they started their romantic journey last year. The singer has attended the majority of his games this season, including Sunday's win.

Swift did not receive a particularly warm welcome to Orchard Park as the audience booed the Anti-Hero hitmaker upon her arrival. However, the songstress didn't seem to mind as she was caught engrossed in the game from a suite alongside Kelce's family.