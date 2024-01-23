Zendaya’s new hair takes center stage at Paris Fashion Week: See

Zendaya left viewers enthralled with her new hairdo, which she debuted on Haute Couture Week in Paris.
The 27-year-old actress turned heads with her arrival at the venue to attend the Schiaparelli show on Monday, Jan. 22.
She sported a bold angular brunette hairstyle wig – an apparent nod to the classic Spock Star Trek cut, accentuated with micro fringes framing her forehead.
The Euphoria star exuded glamour in a futuristic black gown, featuring silk spike detailing on the arms and a flowing equestrian train.
Zendaya also had a mini reunion with her HBO series co-star Hunter Schafer, who made a statement with an intricate outfit of her own.
The Cuckoo star was dressed in a black off-the-shoulder velvet dress for the event, adorned by a plunging neckline and high leg split.
What caught the attention in Schafer’s otherwise plain outfit was a golden necklace, shaped like a flower, that wrapped around her neck.
Besides Zendaya and Hunter, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Joy Randolph were among the big names to attend the latest fashion event.
