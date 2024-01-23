Queen Camilla seemingly stops Prince William taking reign ahead of King Charles surgery

Queen Camilla has taken extra responsibilities amid royal health scares, seemingly reducing Prince William's chance to take the reign ahead of his dead's surgery.



The 76-year-old, who spent an extra night with King Charles in Scotland on Thursday before she left for her country mansion in Wiltshire, is carrying out her royal duties with more enthusiasm an excitement to show that she needs not any extra assistance to run the Firm's affairs in absence of the monarch.

The King has cancelled all engagements on his doctor's advice after being diagnosed with enlarged prostate on Wednesday.

A statement from the Palace said: "His public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

There were speculations that Prince William will take the reign in absence of the monarch. However, Camilla's recent activities suggest as she's in full form to continue royal engagements.

The Queen has admitted that ‘workaholic’ King Charles will "slow down" ahead of his surgery, which is expected to be held in coming days. It's a double health scare for the royal family after it emerged the Princess of Wales was in hospital after successful abdominal surgery. Sarah Ferguson's new diagnosis also added to the royal health worries.

Charles, 75, is staying at Birkhall, his private residency near Balmoral in Aberdeenshire, and was said to genuinely be in good spirits and in'good form.

Camilla has been forced to step in and order her husband to slow. "The Queen has asked him he needs to slow down a bit,’ an insider told The Sun.



King Charles, who's preparing to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate, was seen driving on public roads in Sandringham on Monday.

A royal insider has claimed: "Queen Camilla is amazingly carrying out her royal duties while doing justice with her personal life as she's also taking care of her husband during his health woes."

"The King does not want to put more burden on William's shoulders as the Prince of Wales is already going through a tough phase of his life while his wife is hospitalised after surgery and he's giving an extra time to their three children," the source added.