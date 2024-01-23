Emma Stone can be on ‘Jeopardy’ under one condition!

Emma Stone on trying for Ken Jennings's Jeopardy!

Emma Stone or anyone else, Ken Jennings says everyone has to follow the “process.”



Ken Jennings is really interested in seeing Emma Stone on Jeopardy! But only once she passes the test on the show, her aspirations can come true.

“She says she wants to be on [the show] and she doesn’t want to be on [Celebrity Jeopardy!],” Jennings, 49, said on Monday, January 22, on Live With Kelly and Mark.

“She wants to be on [the] real, original-recipe Jeopardy! I mean, that’s a hard show.”

The presenter of the game show continued, "We would take her in a heartbeat," as the audience laughed at Jennings' statement.

Kelly Ripa, the host, questioned Jennings about whether the Jeopardy! crew had thought of elevating Stone's application to the top of the list.

Jennings revealed that the 35-year-old actress would not receive any preferential treatment and would have to go through the same application process as all other applicants for the game show.

“I think she would have to go through the same tests,” he explained.

“Our viewers can, if they want to be on the show, they can try out from home. You can take a test online and then do a Zoom audition. We no longer make people go to the mall or to a hotel to audition for the show.”

Stone "might have a leg up" in the interview process, according to Jennings, if she passes the online test.

He joked, "She's probably pretty good on camera," and Mark Conseulos laughed, “The camera loves her.”

Stone disclosed earlier this month that Jeopardy! is her favourite show. She takes the test every year and has not received a response from casting despite completing the test several times.

“You can only take it once a year with your email address. So every June I take the quiz and they don’t tell you how you did,” she said during a January episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast.

“They just say, ‘We’ll let you know in the next nine to 12 months if you got on the show.’ And guess what, I haven’t gotten on the show.”

Because she watches Jeopardy! frequently, Stone believes she has what it takes to be on the show, even if she is unaware of how well she performed on the online exam.

“I watch it every single night and I mark down how many answers I get right,” Stone confessed. “I swear, I could go on Jeopardy!”

The Oscar winner stated that her primary goal was to compete on the original show when asked if she would think about going on the celebrity version of the quiz.

“I don’t want to go on Celebrity Jeopardy!” she shared. “I really want to earn my stripes. I would like to go on real Jeopardy!”