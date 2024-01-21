Prince Harry issued a serious warning following aviation honour

File Footage

Prince Harry has been warned to 'stay away' from the German Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe after their selfie from the Aviation Awards went viral.



For the unversed, Prince Mario-Max claimed to be a distant relative of the British royal family.

However, the head of his family, Prince Alexander of Schaumburg-Lippe, blasted him for misusing their name.

Speaking to the Mail, he said, "It's very painful for me, this guy has been harvesting our name for his personal gain."

Alexander added, "Prince Harry cannot stoop lower than appearing with him. I would advise him to stay away from this man."

On January 20, Prince Mario-Max took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and dropped a selfie with the Duke of Sussex from the prestigious award ceremony.

He wrote, "Congratulations To HRH Prince Harry for his VERY MUCH DESERVED Living Legends of Aviation Award."

Notably, Prince Harry was inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation Hall of Fame at the 21st annual Aviation Awards.

The award conferred to honour the former working royal’s achievements as a pilot during his ten years of military experience.