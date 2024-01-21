Selena Gomez introduces boyfriend Benny Blanco to special ‘father figures’

Selena Gomez is making it official as it gets with boyfriend Benny Blanco as she introduces him to special pals.

The Only Murders in the Building actress introduced her music producer beau to co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short at the 2024 Emmys, reported TMZ.

In photos obtained by the outlet, Gomez, 31, is seen walking up to Martin, 78, and Short, 73, and they all appear to approve. One image shows Martin smiling as he shakes Blanco’s hand.



An onlooker told TMZ noted that if seemed that Blanco was meeting them for the first time and “everyone got along great.”

They all appeared in a pleasant mood as they briefly spoke and then headed inside together to settle into their seats at the event.

However, it’s possible that they may have been met at an earlier time.

While the Wizards of Waverly Place alum confirmed her romance with Blanco in early December 2023, the couple did not walk the red carpet together.

Previously, the two also attended the Golden Globes together but did not did not walk the carpet as an official couple or pose for photos together.

However, post event, the Single Soon crooner did not hold back on expressing her love as she posted PDA-filled snaps with beau on her Instagram Stories.