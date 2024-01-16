Selena Gomez attends 2024 Emmys after Golden Globes controversy

Selena Gomez at 2024 Emmy Awards

Selena Gomez was surely there to steal the spotlight.



Gomez looked stunning on the Emmys 2024 red carpet on Monday, sporting an Oscar de la Renta illusion dress that hugged her curves.

There were 450,000 sequins in the semi-sheer design, skillfully arranged to reveal a hint of skin.

Gomez maintained the glitz with some eye-popping jewels, such as a 35-carat morganite stone set in a Tiffany & Co. bird-shaped necklace adorned with diamonds, pink sapphires, and other sparkling gems.

She also donned a variety of the brand's diamond rings, one of which had an eight-carat morganite stone set among other diamonds.

The 31-year-old actress from Wizards of Waverly Place also showed up at the awards ceremony with her new partner, Benny Blanco, who covered up his appearance with a trench coat.

But instead of walking the red carpet, the music producer let his partner take centre stage.

Gomez's debut on the red carpet follows some controversy.

Last week at the Golden Globes, she made headlines when she was seen chatting up her best friend Taylor Swift.

According to sources and lip readers, both Timothée Chalamet, Gomez's co-star in A Rainy Day in New York, and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner were the subject of much discussion during the animated exchange, but Chalamet and the Lose You to Love Me singer individually refuted this.

As an alternative, Selena claimed to be chatting about "friends" who had "hooked up," seemingly putting an end to the rumours that Jenner had urged her partner not to snap a picture of Gomez.