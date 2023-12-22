Selena Gomez talks ‘healthy’ relationship needs amid Benny Blanco romance

Selena Gomez went on a series of social media rants to defend Blanco against hate

Selena Gomez knows exactly what she wants in a relationship – and her new beau Benny Blanco seems to have it all.

In a translated interview with Vogue México y Latinoamérica published Thursday, the Same Old Love songstress shared her relationship checklist, emphasising the importance of self-respect and communication.

“It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you,” the singer and actress, 31, reflected to the outlet via Page Six, further noting, “but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy.”

Although she didn’t explicitly mention Blanco – with whom she recently confirmed her romance – the article noted that she confirmed their romance during its writing.

The former Disney star’s relationship with record producer Blanco, 35, dates back to 2019 when they collaborated on the song, I Can’t Get Enough.

Despite maintaining a close friendship over the years and having secretly been dating for the past six months, Gomez didn’t officially confirm their romance confirmed until December 7 and subsequently went on a series of social media rants to stand up for Blanco after fans started bashing him.

The Good For You singer has since gone Instagram official with her new flame – posting several sweet pictures of her boo to her Instagram – although Blanco hasn’t said much about the relationship.