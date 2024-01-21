Princess Kate 'tried to hide pain behind smile' in last outing before surgery

Princess Kate showed 'signs of discomfort' in last public outing before surgery

Kate Middleton wasn’t exactly her best self during her last public appearance before undergoing abdominal surgery.

The Princess of Wales showed signs of discomfort during her outing with the royal family on Christmas Day at Sandringham last month.

Speaking to The List, body language expert Jess Ponce III claimed, "While there were a few subtle grimaces upon close observation, her overall demeanor was pleasant as she descended the stairs with her children."

For the unversed, Kate underwent a pre-planned abdominal surgery at a private London Clinic earlier this week.

According to a statement from Kensington Palace, the future Queen is expected to remain in the hospital for a fortnight before returning home to continue her recovery period.

Ponce went on to explain that the mom of three did her best to conceal her unease behind her evergreen smile as she interacted with the crowd.

“Her unease was minimal, only revealing itself in fleeting moments between smiles when she gazed blankly ahead,” Ponce continued. “Those instances only seemed to happen when she was moving.”

Nevertheless, the author of A.W.E.S.O.M.E: Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within enthused about her ability to maintain her composure, embodying a “true royal”.

“[Kate] portrayed herself as a true royal, unruffled by any underlying issues,” Ponce shared.

“It appeared as though everything was in perfect order,” she added.