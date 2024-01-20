Meghan Markle would've changed Lilibet's name over request from one royal

Prince Harry could’ve convinced Meghan Markle to change their daughter Lilibet’s name, royal expert believes.

Speaking to the Mirror, Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR shared her thoughts on the ongoing row about the late Queen’s alleged displeasure over the Sussexes lying about getting permission from her to name their daughter.

She noted that Meghan had “already registered the domain Lilibet Diana prior to the birth of their daughter” in 2021, leading to disdain of Harry’s grandmother.

Carratt noted that the twosome should’ve “handled things very differently.”

"If the Queen had expressed displeasure about the name Lilibet to Harry, I believe he could have convinced Megan to change it,” the PR expert explained.

“It seems like the name was chosen with good intentions, regardless of any controversy surrounding it."

"However, I do think that the constant negative stories about the royal family are becoming tiresome for the public,” she added.

Royal author Robert Hardman recently laid bare the late monarch’s reaction to Harry and Meghan naming their daughter after her sacred nickname in his book about King Charles III.

He cited a palace aide, who claimed that the Queen was “as angry as ever as I’d ever seen her” after the former royals disclosed the name to the world.

They also doubled down on her permission in a statement via a spokesperson, noting: "The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement - in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called.

"During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."