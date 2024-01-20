Prince Harry finds ‘lost passion’ after marrying Meghan Markle

Prince Harry enjoyed a night of honour as he was recognised at the 21st annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards for his contribution to aviation and aerospace while serving in the British Army.

The Duke of Sussex was seemingly missing from next to him as the royal stepped out for the glitzy event alone. The royal, who has been passionate about his charity work, was even criticised and asked to return back the Award.

However, Lynn Carratt from Press Box suggests that it would be considered rude of the Prince to do such a thing. The Duke of Sussex received some criticism over the honour,” The Mirror.

Carratt also shared that “receiving the Living Legend of Aviation award would be a great honour for Harry. He has It was work he prided himself in before getting married to Meghan.”

She pointed out that Harry has been “always been very proud of his time as an Apache Helicopter Pilot and his service in Afghanistan.”

“It has been has been suggested across social media that Harry should do the ‘honourable’ thing to decline the Living Legends award, but it would be considered rude of him to do so, “ she continued.

“The organisation obviously holds him in high regard and values his contributions to their reputation, which is why they awarded him the honour in the first place.”