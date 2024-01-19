Johnny Depp confesses Al Pacino persuaded him for directing ‘Modi’

Johnny Depp appreciates Al Pacino to convince him for movie direction

Johnny Depp has recently confessed Al Pacino was the one who convinced him for direction.



In a statement via Variety, Depp, who is busy directing his upcoming biopic Modi, revealed that it was Pacino who encouraged him to join the project.

“Embarking on this cinematic journey as the director of Modi has been an incredibly fulfilling and transformative experience,” said the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

For the unversed, it is the first movie to be directed by Depp since 1997’s The Brave, which he also starred in alongside Marlon Brando.

Depp further stated, “I would like to express my profound gratitude to the entire cast, crew, and producers for their unwavering commitment and creativity.”

“To Al, who requested that I make this film – how could I refuse Pacino? A sincere acknowledgement for generously contributing his talent and dedication to this project,” remarked the Finding Neverland actor.

Depp added, “Modi is a testament to the collaborative spirit of independent filmmaking, and I am excited to present this unique and compelling story to the world.”

In a press release, Modi will follow the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani through a “48-hour whirlwind, capturing a chaotic series of events through the streets and bars of war-torn Paris during World War I”.

“On the run from the police, Modi’s desire to end his career and leave the city is dismissed by fellow Bohemians. The chaos reaches a crescendo when he’s faced with a collector who could change his life.”

Meanwhile, Modi is Depp’s first project since he appeared in Jeanne du Barry last year.