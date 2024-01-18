Taylor Swift 'a secret spy': Matthew Vaughn reacts to claims

Singing sensation Taylor Swift has been alleged of writing a spy novel during her historic Eras tour.

The 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker's fans have been speculating that the popsuperstar is the mystery author who penned Argylle, a spy novel that's being turned into a movie starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill.

Matthew Vaughn, film director, denied rumours that the hitmaker found time between her Eras tour and attending boyfriend Travis Kelce's games to pen a novel, though he did confirm she indirectly inspired the upcoming movie.



'There is a real book … and it's a really good book. And there is an Elly Conway who wrote the book, but it's not Taylor Swift,' he clarified in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

'I did read the conspiracies and I was like, wow, they don't leave a stone unturned! But it's not Taylor Swift. She definitely didn't write the book.'

'And I say that because I imagine Taylor Swift has a load of people trying to jump on her bandwagon left, right, and center, and I don’t want to be a part of that club.'



Matthew revealed that the cat appeared in the movie because his family bought it after being inspired by Taylor's pets. The dfilmaker clarified that they had originally cast another cat actor, but he simply didn't work out, prompting him to ask his daughter whether he could borrow her cat, Chip, for the role.