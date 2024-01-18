Dua Lipa expresses annoyance over public’s perception of pop stars

Dua Lipa on public's view about pop stars

Dua Lipa has recently expressed her annoyance over public’s perception of her.



“I don't know if people believe that I like to read books,” said the 28-year-old in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

The British-Albanian pop star stated, “They don't want you to be political. They don't want you to be smart.”

“There is so much more to me than just what I do,” she added.

Besides her music career, Lipa also began a lifestyle newsletter, a book club and an international music festival.

While discussing about her family’s history with her parents escaping the Kosovo war in the late 90s, the songstress pointed out, “I feel for people who have to leave their home.”

“From my experience of being in Kosovo and understanding what war does, no-one really wants to leave their home,” she remarked.

Lipa added, “They do it for protection, to save their family, to look after the people around them, that kind of thing, for a better life. So, I feel close to it.”

Meanwhile, Lipa is currently working on her third music album, which will release next year.

Moreover, the singer all set to prepare for the 2024 Grammy Awards, where she is nominated for Song of the Year.