Gwyneth Paltrow on maintaining happy relation with ex-Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow shares secret to her happy relation with ex-Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently weighed in on maintaining happy relationship with her former partners.



In a new interview with British Vogue, Paltrow responded to a question about staying good friends with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

“Remember what made you fall in love with them in the first place,” said the 51-year-old.

Reflecting on her relation with current husband Brad Falchuk, the actress stated that Falchuk made her feel desirable.

She added that the secret to making a relationship last “is being fully accountable for your side of the street”.

For the unversed, Paltrow tied the knot with Falchuk in 2018, after divorcing English singer Martin two years earlier.

Paltrow talked about her marriage to Falchuk, explaining, “I had to do a lot of work on myself in order to be ready for my marriage with Brad because I was still, up until that point, I was really stuck in childhood patterns of attachment and things that weren't healthy.”

She told the outlet, “I really want to be with someone who is calming to my nervous system and who brings out the best in me. And like, I really thought about what those things were. I didn't want to feel nervous around my partner. I wanted to feel calm, I wanted to feel uplifted.”

Paltrow pointed out, “I wanted to feel like I was always learning or in an environment where I was allowed to learn and he provided those things. But I had to really rewire a certain, you know, broken part of me.”

“If I'm honest, you know, that was so scary,” she added.