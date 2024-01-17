Sharon Osbourne explains why she’s no qualms using Ozempic

Sharon Osbourne opens up about using Ozempicfor weight loss

Sharon Osbourne has no qualms using Ozempic for weight-loss even though she’s now weighing under 100 pounds.



During an appearance on talk show, Loose Women on Monday, Sharon explained how she felt about slimming down at a rapid pace.

“I don't regret it,” declared the 71-year-old.

The Osbournes alum stated, “Everything with weight with me was, 'I want it now.' The injections that I was on worked, and it just seems that now I can't put anything on.”

Sharon started using Ozempic in December 2022 for nearly two years but it’s been some time she hasn't taken it.

Sharon dished that she was unable to gain weight after losing 40 pounds.

“If I could, I'd put back another 10 [pounds],” she remarked.

Earlier in 2023 interview with Daily Mail, Sharon shared her experience with Ozempic and even warned against it.

“Be careful what you wish for. My warning is don't give it to teenagers, it's just too easy,” she told the outlet.

At the time, Sharon mentioned, “You can lose so much weight and it's easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous.”

Sharon pointed out, “I'm too gaunt and I can't put any weight on. I want to, because I feel I'm too skinny. I'm under 100 pounds and I don't want to be.”

“I can't afford to lose any more,” she added.