Ryan O'Neal, Ray Stevenson's snubbed from Emmys In Memoriam segment

Social media was quick to call attention to the absences in Monday's 75th Primetime Emmy Awards In Memoriam section, which offered a poignant tribute to several television stars, creators, and producers who had passed away in the previous year.



People on X, the previous Twitter, expressed their displeasure that Ryan O'Neal and Ray Stevenson were not included in the video montage of the In Memoriam portion. O'Neal, who passed away on December 8 at the age of 82, had a long history in television dating back to the 1960s. He was known for his work on the sitcom Good Sports, the soap opera Peyton Place, and Bones.

Stevenson, who worked steadily in television since the 1990s, was most recently seen in the Disney+ Star Wars series Ahsoka. He passed away on May 23 at the age of 58. Among his noteworthy television appearances are Dexter, Rome, and Vikings.

The video montage also did not include the deaths of chat show host Jerry Springer, Night Court performer Richard Moll, and producer Kevin Turen. Nonetheless, the Emmys website's In Memoriam section features all of the absentees.

Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers started the presentation of the In Memoriam segment, paying a heartfelt homage to TV legend and six-time Emmy winner Norman Lear, who passed away on December 5 at the age of 101.

Charlie Puth sang his hit song See You Again with the musical duet The War and Treaty after the homage to Lear, as a video montage of the deceased was screened. Andre Braugher, Angela Lansbury, Barbara Walters, Angus Cloud, Lance Reddick, Bob Barker, Paul Reubens, and other celebrities were featured in the video.