Sarah Ferguson named in new court documents

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson seems to be in trouble after being named in new court documents.

A former Epstein employee claimed that Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, was among the "celebrities" he had seen at disgraced financier’s home, according to the court documents.

"Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson was shocked to learn that her name was dragged into Epstein's files," a source claimed.

She's in trouble as it comes after her new relationship with the Firm as she returned to Sandringham for the royal family’s Christmas celebrations, a first in 32 years," they added.

Juan 'John' Alessi testified in 2009 that he had seen Ferguson visiting the house alongside Andrew, though only "for a short time", The Telegraph, citing newly released court files, reports.



Alessi worked at Epstein's home in Palm Beach for about ten years in the 1990s. His testimony was first made public years ago.

Ferguson, who was divorced from Andrew in 1996, still remains close to the Duke and resides in the Royal Loge at Windsor with him.



Alessi told the court that the exes were "friends" of Epstein's and had also visited his Florida home together.



Asked if they ever received massages while staying there, Alessi said: "Prince Andrew did. I think Sarah was there only once and for a short time. But Prince Andrew, yes – Prince Andrew spent weeks with us."