HBO Max series reigns on top at Emmys 2023

HBO Max series reigns at top on Emmys 2023

HBO Max lead the list of winners at Monday's 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, riding high on the heels of Succession and The Last of Us.



The Hollywood Reporter totalled all the awards from the two nights of Creative Emmys as well as the Primetime presentation, and HBO and Max, which are supported by Warner Bros. Discovery, handily defeated Netflix with 31 statuettes. Meanwhile, the TV Academy stopped announcing wins by platform.

The massive streaming service Netflix came in second place once more with 22 victories, mostly because of Beef's dominance in the limited series category.

John Landgraf's cable network, supported by Disney With 16 wins, FX had an amazing year. The Bear, for example, won big in the comedy category and led all winners in the 2023 TV Best Awards. The writers' and actors' strikes caused the Fox-televised ceremony to be rescheduled from September to January.

Regarding programming, The Bear topped all winners with ten for its highly successful debut season. Along with awards for stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo's dark comedy took home the top comedy honour.

Emmy wins by platforms

HBO/Max 31

Netflix 22

FX 16

Apple 10

Disney+ 9

Amazon 6

NBC 5

Fox 4

Hulu 4

ABC 4

Peacock 2

MTV 2

PBS 2

Roku 2

Comedy Central 1

CNN 1

National Geographic 1

Paramount+ 1

Starz 1

VH1 1

Emmy wins by program