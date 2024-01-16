 
close
Tuesday January 16, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

HBO Max series reigns on top at Emmys 2023

Netflix secured second place with 22 wins

By Nola Miller
January 16, 2024
HBO Max series reigns at top on Emmys 2023
HBO Max series reigns at top on Emmys 2023

HBO Max lead the list of winners at Monday's 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, riding high on the heels of Succession and The Last of Us.

The Hollywood Reporter totalled all the awards from the two nights of Creative Emmys as well as the Primetime presentation, and HBO and Max, which are supported by Warner Bros. Discovery, handily defeated Netflix with 31 statuettes. Meanwhile, the TV Academy stopped announcing wins by platform.

The massive streaming service Netflix came in second place once more with 22 victories, mostly because of Beef's dominance in the limited series category.

John Landgraf's cable network, supported by Disney With 16 wins, FX had an amazing year. The Bear, for example, won big in the comedy category and led all winners in the 2023 TV Best Awards. The writers' and actors' strikes caused the Fox-televised ceremony to be rescheduled from September to January.

Regarding programming, The Bear topped all winners with ten for its highly successful debut season. Along with awards for stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo's dark comedy took home the top comedy honour.

Emmy wins by platforms

  • HBO/Max 31
  • Netflix 22
  • FX 16
  • Apple 10
  • Disney+ 9
  • Amazon 6
  • NBC 5
  • Fox 4
  • Hulu 4
  • ABC 4
  • Peacock 2
  • MTV 2
  • PBS 2
  • Roku 2
  • Comedy Central 1
  • CNN 1
  • National Geographic 1
  • Paramount+ 1
  • Starz 1
  • VH1 1

Emmy wins by program

  • The Bear 10
  • Beef 8
  • The Last of Us 8
  • Succession 6
  • Welcome To Wrexham 5
  • The White Lotus 5
  • Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie 4
  • Wednesday 4
  • Dancing With the Stars 3
  • Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium 3
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race 3
  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna 2
  • Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration 2
  • Black Bird 2
  • Daisy Jones & the Six 2
  • I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson 2
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver 2
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 2
  • Moonage Daydream 2
  • Saturday Night Live 2
  • The Simpsons 2
  • Ted Lasso 2
  • We’re Here 2
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story 2