‘Tune triggering for Phillip Schofield’: Dancing On Ice records lowest viewership EVER

The Sunday night show, featuring stars like Amber Davies and Ricky Hatton on the ice, experienced its lowest-ever viewing figures with a launch audience of just 3.6 million.

In contrast, the 2023 launch drew 4.1 million viewers, and the 2022 launch attracted 4.3 million. The opening show in 2021 had 5.4 million viewers, while 2020's figure was 5.1 million.

Holly Willoughby, 42, marked her return to television after a hiatus since leaving This Morning in October, concluding her 14-year tenure on the show.

The program also saw the reunion of the TV star with Stephen Mulhern, who replaced Phillip Schofield as the host of the skating show.

The disappointment extended to former This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield, 61, who stepped down from all on-screen roles after admitting to an affair with a younger colleague last year.

A source revealed that Phil is still affected by the fallout with Holly, avoiding watching This Morning and finding the theme tune deeply triggering.

'It would seem unlikely he is avidly tuning in to watch Holly’s return to TV. Phil just wants to move on and live a quiet life away from the spotlight whilst he tries to rebuild.’