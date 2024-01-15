Neve Campbell may return to ‘Scream’, but only under one condition

Neve Campbell will return to the Scream only “under the right circumstances.”

Despite the fact that Campbell, 50, left the team in June 2022 due to a disagreement over pay, she stated to Variety on Saturday, January 13, that she would be willing to return “under the right circumstances.”

Prior to the release of the sixth Scream movie in March 2023, Campbell, who played Sidney Prescott in the first five films in the franchise, declared she would not be playing the same role.

“Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film,” she told Us Weekly in a statement in June 2022.

“As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

Campbell thanked her fans, saying they have been "so incredibly supportive" of her, and said it was a "very difficult decision to move on" from the films.

“I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years,” she concluded.

On Saturday, Campbell told the outlet that she rooted for the franchise to continue, saying, “I honestly don’t have no idea what their plans are. I know a lot has gone on around it and I’m sure they’re spinning a little bit at the moment.”

She continued, “These movies mean a lot to us and they mean a lot to the fans. I go to these conventions sometimes and I meet the fans and they’re frantic about these films. They love them. These films mean a lot to them and these characters mean a lot to them. So even for their sake, I would love to see it continue.”